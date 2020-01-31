Cambodia Is Small, But an Active on International Arena

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his high appreciation for the achievements of the Royal Government, especially the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in its mission to expand cooperation on the international scene.

In his keynote address at the closing ceremony of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC)'s Annual Conference held here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia is a small nation, but has been actively contributed to the international affairs.

"Of course, Cambodia has little influence on the international system, but it does not mean that we can do nothing. Cambodia has shown to the international community its increasingly active role in world and regional affairs by contributing to global peace and social welfare. [] Cambodia also dispatches peacekeepers, strongly supports the world role against terrorism, transnational crimes, climate change and so on," he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took the opportunity to share a brief global overview and the Royal Government's foreign policy to all the participating diplomats.

According to the MFA-IC, Cambodia has so far established its diplomatic relations with 174 nations around world with 63 embassies.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of MFA-IC, pointed out that Cambodia is preparing to open its embassy in Turkey and expand its existing ones in Bulgaria and Serbia as well as establish consular offices in some nations.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press