Cambodia-Japan Cooperation on Labour and Vocational Training

Cambodia and Japan have pledged to foster the cooperation in labour and vocational training.

The pledge was made in a meeting between H.E. Ith Samheng, Cambodian Minister of Labour and Vocational Training and H.E. UENO Atsushi, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 16.

H.E. Ith Samheng thanked the Government of Japan for supporting Cambodia's human resources development and attracting Japanese investments to Cambodia creating more jobs for Cambodians.

The minister also encouraged Japan to increase the number of Cambodian trainees and skilled workers to work in Japan.

The ambassador deeply appreciated the cooperation with Cambodia and will consider the minister's proposal.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse