Cambodia, Japan Discuss Investment on Cashew Processing

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and Japanese company Yebiss Holdings have discussed possible investment in cashew processing factory.

The discussion took place at the ministry on Jan. 25 between H.E. Minister Veng Sakhon and Mr. Akira Taniguchi, President of Yebiss Holdings.

Both sides also discussed the challenges and opportunities to establish a processing factory to export more Cambodian cashew to Japanese market.

H.E. Veng Sakhon expressed his appreciation of the initiative that will contribute to promoting Cambodia’s agricultural product export to international markets.

The minister encouraged the Japanese investor to discuss the technical details of the investment with concerned team at the ministry and other related institutions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press