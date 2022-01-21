Cambodia, Japan Discuss Water Resources Cooperation

Cambodia and Japan have discussed the cooperation on the project to promote water resources in Cambodia.

The discussion took place here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 20 between H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology; H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia and Ms. KAMEI Haruko, Head of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office in Cambodia.

H.E. Lim Kean Hor shared about the ministry’s achievements and on-going activities under the framework of water resources and meteorology to resolve emerging problems particularly driven by climate change so as to ensure water security and sustainable development in Cambodia.

The minister spoke highly of the active contribution of the Government and people of Japan to Cambodia’s socio-economic development including the development of water resources.

From his end, H.E. MIKAMI Masahiro lauded the ministry’s achievements and reaffirmed his support for the water resource development in Cambodia.

Since 2005, the Government of Japan through JICA, has contributed significantly to Cambodia’s water resources management and development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press