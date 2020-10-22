Cambodia, Japan Reaffirm Commitment to Further Boost Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Japan have reaffirmed their shared aspiration and strong commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in all areas for mutual benefit of the two nations.

The reaffirmation was made by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhon and his Japanese counterpart H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu, in their telephone conversation on Oct. 21, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On the occasion, H.E. Prak Sokhonn extended his warmest congratulations to H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu on his reappointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan on Sept. 16, while the latter expressed his appreciation for the felicitations as well as for the warm welcome and kind hospitality extended to him during his official visit to Cambodia in August 2020. He reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with Cambodia under the new Japanese Government.

The Japanese Minister also expressed his sympathy to the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia who are badly affected by severe flooding. He stated that Japan stands ready to assist Cambodia in dealing with this hardship. The Cambodian Minister thanked his counterpart for his expression of consolation and Japan’s offer to assist the Government of Cambodia and her people.

Following H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu’s official visit, H.E. Prak Sokhonn is pleased to note that the two countries are implementing the cross-border travel for longer-than-fourteen day-stay “Residence Track”, and he hoped that the cross-border travel for shorter-than-fourteen day-stay “Business Track” would be able to be implemented in the near future. He also expressed appreciation to the Government of Japan for providing the Royal Government of Cambodia with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan amounting to 25 billion yen (approximately US$234.6 million).

H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu stated that Japan will support Cambodia in improving environment in urban areas and in taking measures against marine plastic litter as well as in building her capacity in counter-terrorism. Japan will also render her support to Cambodia during her ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022. H.E. Prak Sokhonn thanked Japan for her continued support to Cambodia’s socio-economic development.

During the telephone call, the two Ministers also exchanged views on the Free and Open Indo-Pacific as well as the United Nations reform.

