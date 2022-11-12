Cambodia, Japan Sign Key Documents

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and his visiting Japanese counterpart, H.E. Kishida Fumio presided over here on Nov. 12 the signing ceremony of a number of important documents, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed with H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Cambodia on an Exchange of Notes and related documents on the Extension of Japanese Grant Aid as follows:

1. Up to the maximum amount of JPY 2,451,000,000 (approximately US$17 million) for the purpose of contributing to the implementation of the Project for the Construction of Training Complex and Outreach Facility of Cambodian Mine Action Centre (Grant Project executed under JICA);

2. Up to maximum amount of JPY 1,150,000,000 (approximately US$8 million) for the purpose of contributing to the implementation of the Economic and Social Development Programme (Grant Project executed under MOFA, Japan);

3. Up to the maximum amount of JPY 436,000,000 (approximately US$3 million) for the purpose of contributing to the implementation of the Project for the Improvement of Infectious Waste Management (Grant Project executed under JICA); and

4. Up to maximum amount of JPY 3,361,000,000 (approximately US$23.3 million) for the purpose of contributing to the implementation of the Project for the Expansion of Phum Prek Water Supply System (Grant Project executed under JICA).

At the event, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, signed with Ms. Kamei Haruko, Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Cambodia Office, on the Grant Agreements for the above-mentioned three projects executed under JICA; and with Mr. Toshimitsu Imai, Executive Vice President of Toyota Tsusho, on the Corporation Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

The above grant aid extended by the Government of Japan will significantly contribute to the Royal Government of Cambodia’s efforts to stimulate economic and social development of the Kingdom, and further enhance the existing good cooperation and bonds of traditional friendship between the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press