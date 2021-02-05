Cambodia-Japan to Hold 21st Public-Private Sector Meeting Next Week

Cambodia and Japan will organise the 21st Public-Private Sector Meeting on Feb. 11 to further boost Japanese investment in Cambodia.

The upcoming meeting will be co-chaired by H.E. Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Secretary General of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia.

According to a CDC’s announcement, the bilateral meeting is part of the Aftercare-service mechanism which gives Japanese investors the opportunity to address challenges and make request to representatives of the Cambodian ministries/agencies to review and take appropriate actions so as to promote Japanese investment in Cambodia as well as to improve investment and business environment in Cambodia.

The 21st Cambodia-Japan Public-Private Sector Meeting will be held under the framework of the Agreement between the Kingdom of Cambodia and Japan for the Liberalisation, Promotion and Protection of Investment signed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Japanese counterpart H.E. Shinzo Abe on June 14, 2007, it pointed out.

The Cambodia-Japan Joint Committee Meeting has been organised biannually and the first meeting was held on Aug. 11, 2009.

