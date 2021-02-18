Cambodia-Japan Trade Volume Recorded at Almost US$1.7 Billion in 2020

Bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Cambodia and Japan was valued at some US$1,693 million in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 16 percent.

Figures from the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) shows that from January to December 2020, Cambodia exported some US$1,056 million worth of goods to Japan, sliding down 7.13 percent compared to the same period last year.

Cambodia spent about US$637 million for importing products from Japan, a year-on-year decline of 27.80 percent, added the same source.

According to the ministry, the potential products for export to Japan are clothes, footwear and electronics.

In 2019, the two-way trade between the two nations was recorded at US$2,292 million, up 13 percent from a year earlier.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press