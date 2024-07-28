Cambodia Jet Ski Athlete Brings New Pride to the Country

Mr. Kay Vansiden, a national Jet Ski rider of Cambodia, has stood out from the rest at the World Series Europe 2024 by winning a gold medal for the nation.

The outstanding Jet Ski athlete grabbed the gold medal in Novice Ski Stock on July 27.

At the same event, another national Jet Ski athlete, Min Osman, got a bronze medal also in Novice Ski Stock category.

The World Series Europe 2024 took place in Ostrow Warcki, Poland from July 24 to 28. It is the first round of the WGP#1 Waterjet World Series, Season 2024.

The second round will be held in Lake Havasu city, USA from Oct. 7 to 13, while the third or final round is scheduled for Dec. 11-15 in Pattaya city, Thailand.

In the final round of the WGP#1 Waterjet World Series 2023 organised from Dec. 13 to 17 in Bangkok, Thailand, Cambodian jet ski athletes won four medals – one silver and three bronze.

Mr. Min Mustan obtained the silver medal for Expert Ski GP, while the three bronze medals were earned by Mr. Saly Filin in Roundabout 110 Limited, and Mr. M

in Osman and Mr. Kay Vansiden in Novice Ski Stock.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse