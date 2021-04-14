Cambodia, JICA Discuss Cambodia’s Logistics Upgrading Phase II

Cambodia and JICA have convened a meeting to discuss the rollout of a logistics upgrading project in Cambodia phase II.

The meeting took place virtually early this week under the chairmanship of H.E. Ms. Koy Sodany, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, and Ms. Kamei Haruko, newly appointed Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia Office.

The meeting aims to collect inputs from all concerned stakeholders, which are members of the Joint Coordinating Committee to grease the project implementation.

H.E. Ms. Koy Sodany underlined that the ministry has formulated a logistics master plan in response to the needs of the national development strategic plan and the development policy to promote transport and logistics sector to attract more investments to Cambodia.

A clear study on the master plan is a must to develop Cambodia’s logistics and transport systems corresponding to the global trend and modernisation, continued the secretary of state.

She also proposed all the members of the committee to closely cooperate in order to bolster Cambodian logistics policy and the logistics upgrading project rollout.

