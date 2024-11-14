Cambodia Kicks Off Annual Water Festival with Grand Boat Races.



Phnom Penh: Cambodia is celebrating the annual Water Festival, a very joyful event that draws hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists to Phnom Penh capital for three days. The Water Festival kicked off this morning with boat races and will last till Saturday. The event showcases the rich cultural heritage of the nation through a series of exhilarating boat races, mesmerising illuminated floats known as ‘Pratip’, and a captivating moon salutation ceremony known as ‘Sampeas Preah Khe’.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, people enjoy the beautifully decorated boat races in the day time in the Tonle Sap river, in front of the Royal Palace. The sound of drums, cheers, and the rhythmic chants of the rowers and audience create an atmosphere of excitement and unity. In the evenings, the river transforms into a magical spectacle with the illumination of Pratip, beautifully decorated floats that represent different ministries and public and private institutions.

The Water Festival also coincides with the full

moon, marking the occasion of Sampeas Preah Khe, a traditional moon salutation ceremony. Cambodians offer prayers and fruits to the moon, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent a message to his compatriots wishing them a safe travel and good health on the occasion of the Water Festival.

This year, 348 boats from across the country have registered for the races while 36 Pratip will float along the Tonle Sap River, from the Royal Palace to the Chroy Changvar Bridge, along with the display of fireworks.