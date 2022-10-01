“Cambodia: Kingdom of Culture” Showcased in Vietnam.

Cambodia is organising an expo themed “Cambodia: Kingdom of Culture” at Ho Chi Minh city Museum in Vietnam.

The expo taking place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, is made under the collaboration between the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

As part of the “Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam”, the event aimed to cheer the 55th anniversary of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations, and the Cambodia-Vietnan, Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022.

Photos featuring milestone visits, Cambodia’s intangible and tangible cultural heritages registered in UNESCO, other Cambodian prominent cultural heritages, major national and religious festivals, traditional games and clothes, rural landscape and beautiful natural environment have been being displayed at the expo.

It also showcases traditional materials and artefacts such as silk, skirt, Krama, and other souvenirs made of silk, leather and copper carving, painting and beyond.

Those reflect Cambodia’s richness of culture suitable for “Cambodia: Kingdom of Culture”, to be the vital cultural tourism potential regionally and globally.

According to H.E. Long Ponnasirivath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, Cambodia and Vietnam have resumed face-to-face cultural exchange programmes after two years due to COVID-19.

The Vietnam Culture Week in Cambodia last month and the on-going Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam play a crucial role not only in linking the two countries’ culture and fine arts, but also in marking the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam signed a cooperation programme for the next five years to maintain and develop the traditional friendship and people-to-people exchanges, and promote mutual understanding.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press