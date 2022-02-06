Cambodia-Korea Trade Tops US$965 Million in 2021

Bilateral trade between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea topped US$965 million in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent.

The figure from the Korean International Trade Association showed that Cambodia exported US$341 million worth of goods to South Korea last year, up 7.4 percent.

The Kingdom imported US$623 million worth of goods from South Korea, a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase.

Cambodia primarily exported footwear and other apparel, travel goods, beverages, electrical and electronic appliances, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products to the East Asia nation.

The Kingdom imported vehicles, electronics, kitchen appliances, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and finished plastic products from the country.

The two countries in October signed the bilateral free trade agreement expected to take effect this year, particularly with bigger trade volume.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press