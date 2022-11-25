Cambodia, Lao PDR Committed to Boost Bilateral Collaboration

Cambodian and Lao National Assemblies are committed to boost their collaboration both in the bilateral framework and inter-parliamentary forums.

The commitment was made by Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia and his visiting Lao counterpart H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane, during their bilateral meeting here this morning.

H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane appreciated Cambodia’s successful hosting of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits; and the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Cambodia’s success will, said the Lao NA president, be a vital lesson and experience for Laos to host the 45th AIPA General Assembly in 2024.

Samdech Heng Samrin spoke highly of the progress of the cooperation between the two governments reaching the level of comprehensive and long-lasting strategic partnership.

The Cambodian NA president thanked H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane for his participation in the 43rd AIPA General Assembly as well as for his official and friendly visit in Cambodia.

The visit will further contribute to promoting the relations, traditional solidarity and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries and legislative bodies, he pointed out.

Samdech Heng Samrin pledged to attend the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit to be hosted by Laos in 2023, at the invitation of H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane.

The two NA presidents also exchanged views and shared the political, social and economic developments in their respective countries.

Following the meeting, both sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the enhancement of cooperation between the two nations’ legislative bodies; and witnessed the signing ceremony of a MoU between the General Secretariats of the two NAs.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press