Cambodia, Laos Boost Banking Development Cooperation

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Laos are committed to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries’ central banks.

The commitment was made here on Dec. 16 in a meeting between H.E. Chea Chanto, the Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and H.E. Sonexay Sitphaxay, the Governor of the Central Bank of Laos.

Both sides deeply valued growing cooperation between the two central banks, contributing vitally to the development of the banking system and easing bilateral trade, investment and tourism.

H.E. Sonexay Sitphaxay spoke highly the NBC’s achievements in stabilising the banking system, exchange rate and inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Chea Chanto thanked H.E. Sonexay Sitphaxay for his committed support for the bilateral cooperation between the banks.

On the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Central Bank of Laos, on behalf of the Government of the Lao PDR and the Central Bank of Laos, H.E. Sonexay Sitphaxay awarded the Medal of Honour to the National Bank of Cambodia for the strengthened good cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press