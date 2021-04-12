Cambodia, Laos Satisfied with Bilateral Relations and Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic have expressed their satisfaction with their bilateral relationship and cooperation, and their commitment to finalise the draft partnership action plan in order to further strengthen their cooperation.

The points were underlined by both countries’ Premiers in their meeting via Videoconference this morning.

The following is the outcome of the high-level meeting released by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

“Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and His Excellency Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, held a video conference on 12 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m, at which time Samdech Techo Prime Minister extended his warmest congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Phankham Viphavanh for his recent election as Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic. Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his confidence in the Laos Prime Minister’s vast experiences and strong leadership to bring greater socio-economic development and prosperity for the Laotian people.

The two Prime Ministers expressed their mutual satisfaction for the cordial relations between the two countries based on the bond of traditional friendship and good neighbourliness. They agreed to expedite the finalisation of the draft partnership action plan in order to further strengthen their close ties of cooperation in the field of political-security, trade, investment, education and culture.

Both Leaders noted their satisfaction on the significant increase of bilateral trade, which has grown from a mere US$ 10 million in 2019 to US$ 104 million in 2020. To boost investment in both countries, they agreed to expedite the negotiation of the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation-DTA.

On the Covid-19 pandemic, Samdech Techo Prime Minister commended the Laos Government’s efforts in successfully containing the spread of the disease. The Laos Prime Minister expressed his sincere thanks to the Cambodian Government for its donation of 2 million masks and some medical supplies to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 in Laos. Both Leaders stressed the need to strengthen their joint collaboration to combat Covid-19 and address its adverse impacts.

Aside from bilateral cooperation, both Leaders have also exchanged views and committed to working closely in various multilateral cooperation frameworks. Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the Laos Government for supporting Cambodia in hosting the 13th ASEM Summit in late 2021 as well as for the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022.

On the auspicious occasion of the Khmer and Lao New Year, which coincides with each other, both Leaders extended their respective best wishes for good health, prosperity and happiness to the Cambodian and Laotian people.

Lastly, Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN extended his invitation to Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia at an appropriate time. Similarly, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh also invited Samdech Techo Prime Minister HUN SEN to pay an official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.”

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press