Cambodia, Laos Satisfied with Bilateral Relationship

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, have expressed their satisfaction with the bilateral relations between both countries which have been upgraded to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

In their meeting here at the Peace Palace this afternoon, the two leaders also encouraged both sides to do their best to further deepen their relations and cooperation, H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier told reporters after the talks.

H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith, also General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, congratulated Cambodia on its fast development and thanked the Cambodian government and people for their warm hospitality toward him and his high-level delegation.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen suggested the two countries' local authorities and armies along the common border promote their closer relations by organising for example joint sporting events.

H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith arrived in Phnom Penh this morning for a two-day state visit at the invitation of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

Following his arrival, H.E. Bounnhang Vorachith was granted a royal audience by His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace, and this afternoon, he met with Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press