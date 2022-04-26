Cambodia, Laos Satisfied with Bilateral Ties

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Phankham Viphavanh, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, have expressed their satisfaction with the good relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

During to their bilateral meeting in Kumamoto city, Japan on the sidelines of the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit, the two Premiers were delighted with the achievements both sides attained on what the two governments had agreed so far, which will contribute to enhancing the cooperation between the two neighbours.

They were also committed to further fostering the bilateral ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

H.E. Phankham Viphavanh thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia for its support for Lao PDR’s efforts in combating COVID-19 and praised the Kingdom on its active role as the Chair of ASEAN.

He welcomed Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s visit to Lao PDR in the near future, suggested the exchange of visit between both nations’ army chiefs and took the opportunity to invite H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of Royal Cambodian Army, to pay a visit to Lao PDR.

H.E. Phankham Viphavanh also briefed Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his planned visit to two Lao provinces bordering with Cambodia.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed his counterpart’s suggestion over the visit exchange between the two army chiefs as well as H.E. Phankham Viphavanh’s planned visit to the two bordering provinces, stressing that it is a positive sign to promoting the bilateral relationship.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press