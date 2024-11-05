Cambodia Launches Export Service Centre.



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Commerce has officially launched the Export Service Centre (ESC) to promote Cambodia’s exports and expand the potential of Cambodian products to international markets. The launching ceremony took place at the ministry this morning under the presidency of H.E. Mrs. Cham Nimul, Minister of Commerce, with the participation of foreign ambassadors accredited to Cambodia, representatives of relevant ministries and institutions, private sector and development partners.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the ESC, initiated by the Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI), is aimed to boost Cambodia’s exports and help traders prepare for the exports as well as encourage them to have the confidence to compete in the international market. Through ESC, exporters will have access to training on export procedures and networking opportunities with experts and potential buyers in the target markets, underlined the ministr

y.

During the first three quarters of 2024, Cambodia exported goods worth approximately US$19.8 billion, up 17 percent from US$16.9 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise of Cambodia. The U.S. was the biggest market for Cambodia’s products with a total value of US$7.6 billion, sharing about 38 percent of the Kingdom’s total exports, read the report, adding that Vietnam ranked second with import of Cambodian goods reaching US$2.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 33.8 percent, while the exports to China were valued at US$1.27 billion, up 20 percent.

Cambodia’s main export products are garments, machinery, electrical equipment, footwear products, leather goods, grain, furniture, rubber, fruits, vegetables, pearls, toys and textiles.