Cambodia Launches Multi Sectoral Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance

Three ministries have jointly launched Multi Sectoral Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Cambodia from 2019-2023.

The launching ceremony was held in Phnom Penh yesterday under the presidency of H.E. Eng Huot, Secretary of State for Health; H.E. Ms. Hor Malin, Secretary of State of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; and H.E. Tea Chup, Under Secretary of State for Environment.

Agriculture is one of the priority sectors to support the country's economic growth and poverty reduction, and about 80 percent of the rural population relies primarily on agricultural activities for food production, income generation and improving the living standard of families, which is the vision of the Royal Government of Cambodia to modernise the agricultural sector and to develop the value chain to meet regional and global market demand and competition, said H.E. Ms. Hor Malin.

H.E. Eng Huot laid stress on the danger of antimicrobial resistance, saying that the Ministry of Health alone cannot solve this complex issue, therefore the participation from all, particularly the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, are required.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press