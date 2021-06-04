Cambodia Launches New Project on COVID-19 Response Capacity Improvement

The project to draw experience from China to improve COVID-19 response capacity in Asia-Pacific on medical waste management was launched on June 4, along with the handover ceremony of 12-type medical materials from China to Cambodia via the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The virtual launching ceremony was presided over by H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian, and UNDP Resident Representative in Cambodia Mr. Nick Beresford.

The project and the medical materials for medical waste management will contribute significantly to preventing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia, underlined H.E. Prof. Mam Bunheng on the occasion.

H.E. Minister spoke highly of China’s numerous grants for the development of Cambodia’s health sector.

According to H.E. Mam Bunheng, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia in January 2020, China has provided both technical and material support worth over US$10 million for Cambodia without counting the donation of 1.7 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, which reflected the “iron-clad” friendship between the two countries as well as China’s key role in ensuring timely vaccines for Cambodian people.

As of this morning, Cambodia reported in total 33,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 25,544 have been successfully cured with 242 fatal cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press