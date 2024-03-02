  • March 3, 2024
Contact

Cambodia, Liechtenstein for High Quality Workforce

  • March 3, 2024


Cambodia and the Principality of Liechtenstein in the European Union (EU) have agreed to continue to cooperate on vocational training for a high-quality and productive Cambodian workforce.

H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Mrs. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sports of Liechtenstein, discussed the cooperation on Feb. 29 at the ministry in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Heng Sour thanked the visiting delegation of Liechtenstein for their support, which was very well in line with the government’s commitment, which will contribute to further attracting investment to Cambodia.

Attracting investment to Cambodia is very competitive regionally, added the minister, therefore, Cambodia needs to ensure high quality of its labour force to meet the market’s need.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse

Recent Posts

Recent News

Press Releases

Our Categories

Copyright © 2024 All Reserved By Cambodia News Gazette

RECENT NEWS