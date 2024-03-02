Cambodia, Liechtenstein for High Quality Workforce



Cambodia and the Principality of Liechtenstein in the European Union (EU) have agreed to continue to cooperate on vocational training for a high-quality and productive Cambodian workforce.

H.E. Heng Sour, Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, and Mrs. Dominique Hasler, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sports of Liechtenstein, discussed the cooperation on Feb. 29 at the ministry in Phnom Penh.

H.E. Heng Sour thanked the visiting delegation of Liechtenstein for their support, which was very well in line with the government’s commitment, which will contribute to further attracting investment to Cambodia.

Attracting investment to Cambodia is very competitive regionally, added the minister, therefore, Cambodia needs to ensure high quality of its labour force to meet the market’s need.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse