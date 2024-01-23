Cambodia Listed among Top Ten Largest Exporters of Garments in 2022



Cambodia was ranked 8th among the top ten largest exporters of garments in 2022 by the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

China was crowned No. 1, followed by the European Union, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Turkey, India, and Indonesia, respectively.

Pakistan and the USA claimed the 9th and 10th places, respectively.

The World Trade Organisation publishes data on clothing exporters in 2022, with China leading as the top country with a value of exports of US$182.4 billion.

In Southeast Asia, three countries made the list: Vietnam with an export worth of US$35.3 billion, followed by Indonesia with US$10.1 billion, and Cambodia with US$9.1 billion.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse