Cambodia Logs 624 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike

PHNOM PENH, Apr 20 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia yesterday registered 624 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day number of infections, since the disease hit the kingdom, said a Ministry of Health (MoH) statement.

Of the new cases, 465 were found in the capital Phnom Penh, 144 in Preah Sihanouk province, 10 in Takeo province, three in Svay Rieng province and one each in Kampong Cham and Pursat provinces, the statement said.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported two new deaths, bringing the official death toll to 45, so far, the statement said, adding that, there are currently 4,439 active cases in the kingdom.

Cambodia has been suffering from the third community outbreak of COVID-19 since Feb 20.

In a bid to contain the virus spread, the country imposed a two-week lockdown in Phnom Penh and its adjacent Ta Khmau city, since Apr 15.

Cambodia also closed down all schools, tourist attractions, sports facilities, museums, cinemas and entertainment venues nationwide.– NNN-AKP

