Cambodia Made Over 392 Million USD From Rubber Exports In First 10 Months

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia exported 264,918 tonnes of dry rubber, in the first 10 months of this year, a slight drop of 0.58 percent from 266,470 tonnes over the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber report, yesterday.

The kingdom earned 392.6 million U.S. dollars in revenue from exports of the commodity, during the Jan-Oct period this year, down 11 percent from 443 million dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

“A tonne of dry rubber averagely cost 1,482 U.S. dollars, during the first 10 months of 2022, about 181 dollars lower than that of the same period last year,” Him Oun, director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report.

The nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 404,044 hectares, in which the trees on 310,193 hectares, or 77 percent, are old enough to be tapped, the report said.

