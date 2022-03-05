Cambodia-Malaysia Armies to Maintain Close Cooperation

Cambodia and Malaysia have exchanged mutual appreciation and are committed to continue close cooperation between their armies.

The commitment was made by H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and H.E. Gen. Tan Sri Dato Seri Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain, Commander of Malaysian Army during their meeting in Phnom Penh on Mar. 3.

H.E. Gen. Tan Sri Dato Seri Zamrose Bin Mohd Zain underlined that the strengthening and enhancement of regional and bilateral cooperation are very important to secure regional peace and stability.

H.E. Gen. Vong Pisen expressed his appreciation of the cooperation of the two countries’ armies especially in intelligence information exchange, fight against cross-border crimes, capacity building and exchange visits.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press