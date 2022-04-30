Cambodia-Malaysia Bilateral Trade Reaches US$500 Million Last Year

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and Malaysia saw a 13 percent increase to approximately US$500 million in 2021, compared to 2020.

The figures were shared by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), adding that as of February 2022, Malaysia is the third largest investor among ASEAN countries in Cambodia with 162 approved investment projects worth US$3.2 billion.

To boost more bilateral trade exchange and investment, a delegation of Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), consisting of 53 business representatives and stakeholders, are on a trade mission in Cambodia from April 27 to May 1.

On April 27 afternoon, the SMEs delegation was received by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, according to the ministry’s news release AKP received this morning.

On the occasion, H.E. Deputy Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the steady inflow of FDI from Malaysia to Cambodia and for the significant increase of bilateral trade between Cambodia and Malaysia.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn emphasised and recalled the commitment of the two countries to enhance cooperation on trade, investment, health, science and technology, and people-to-people contact with the goal of facilitating and accelerating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trade mission, organised by the Royal Embassy of Cambodia to Malaysia together with SMEs Malaysia, the Malaysian Business Council of Cambodia (MBCC), and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), aims to further strengthen Cambodia-Malaysia relations by fulfilling the vast untapped commercial and investment potentials between the two countries based on mutual confidence and benefits.

After the courtesy call, H.E. Dr. Nhim Khemara, Secretary of State, the Head of Economic Diplomacy Coordinating Group, and high representative of H.E. Deputy Prime Minister, hosted a welcome dinner and took the opportunity to promote Cambodia’s culinary heritage and Khmer products to the Malaysian delegation. The dinner was also attended by Malaysian counterparts in Cambodia as well as representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, the CDC, the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC), and the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Cambodia (YEAC).

