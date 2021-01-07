Cambodia Marks 42nd Anniversary of January 7 Victory Day

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning expressed his congratulations on the occasion of the 42nd Anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day over the Khmer Rouge regime (Jan. 7, 1979-Jan. 7, 2021).

“This Jan. 7, 2021 marks the 42nd anniversary that Cambodia was liberated from the Democratic Kampuchea, so-called Khmer Rouge genocidal regime led by Pol Pot, which turned Cambodia into a dark killing field for 3 years, 8 months and 20 days. This brutal regime has claimed the lives of millions of innocent people and wreaked havoc on the entire nation,” the Premier underlined in his congratulatory message posted on his official Facebook page.

Forty-two (42) years ago, he continued, all Cambodians, including young children, lived under forced labour, no holidays, not enough food, no hospital, no school, and no freedom. This brutal regime left them with only skin and bones waiting to die. But after the nation’s liberation on Jan. 7, 1979 under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party, the people’s full freedoms have been restored and the whole nation has been enjoying peace and development in all fields until today.

At the same time, Cambodia has regained its prestige on the international arena under the wise leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the Cambodian People’s Party.

“On the 42nd anniversary of January 7 Victory Day, may the spirit of this National Liberation Day be in the hearts of all citizens and the symbol of national unity and the great Khmer family forever, under the shadow of eternal peace,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to wish all his compatriots happiness and prosperity and be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press