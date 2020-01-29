Cambodia, Mongolia Discuss Tourism Cooperation

Cambodia and Mongolia have discussed and agreed on the development of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on their tourism cooperation.

The agreement was reached in a meeting here yesterday evening between H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, and visiting H.E. Tserenbat Namsrai, Minister of the Environment and Tourism of Mongolia.

According to the Cambodian Ministry of Tourism, the MoU will focus on four important points including the sharing of experience and joint development of tourism products, and the exchange of visits between the private sector, media, and national tourism institutions of the two countries.

The discussion on direct flight between the two countries and mutual support in the organisation of tourist events in each country are also among the four points.

Cambodia and Mongolia have established their diplomatic relations since 1960.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press