Cambodia, Morocco to Further Strengthen Relations and Cooperation

Cambodia and Morocco have vowed to further promote training and visit exchange both bilaterally and within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

The commitment was underlined in a meeting between Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of Senate of Cambodia and H.E. Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Morocco here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 23.

Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum was positive that the move will continue to promote socio-economic development of the two countries.

H.E. Rachid Talbi El Alami said that Cambodia is considered as a representative of Morocco in Southeast Asia and Morocco as a representative of Cambodia in Africa.

He continued that the parliaments of the two countries have supported each other on a range of issues regionally and globally.

The two sides also look forward to establishing representative offices of the two countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press