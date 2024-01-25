Cambodia Mulls International Nursery Station Establishment in Four Provinces



The Ministry of Environment plans to establish four international nursery stations in the provinces of Kampong Speu, Koh Kong, Siem Reap, and Thbong Khmum.

H.E. Dr. Eang Sophalleth, Minister of Environment, unveiled the plan during a recent meeting with his line officials, according to the ministry’s news release.

Each of the four international nursery stations is expected to accommodate at least one million tree seedlings of different types responsive to different sorts of land and weather.

The nursery stations could also attract research and contribute to promoting green tourism destinations in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, he encouraged other Provincial Departments of Environment to take the initiative to establish and expand their respective nursery stations to support tree planting in the provinces.

Promoting green cities, towns, and communities is one of the cornerstones of the ministry’s Environmental Chakra Strategy 2023-2028 to pursue carbon neutral status for Cambodia by 2050.

Source: Agence Kampuchea

Presse