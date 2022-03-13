Cambodia Mulls Temporary Opening of Stung Bot International Border Gate

Cambodia is mulling temporary use the Stung Bot international border gate for Cambodia-Thailand cross-border goods transport, although its office building and other support infrastructure are still under construction.

The intention was unveiled during a meeting between H.E. Oum Reatrey, Governor of Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province and H.E. Parinya Phothisat, Governor of Thailand’s Sa Kaeo province at Poipet-Khlong Lek International Border Gate this week.

The construction of the Stung Bot international border checkpoint is currently 40 percent completed on Cambodian side, and was estimated to cost more than US$20 million – a loan from the Thai government.

The facility will open up opportunities for international cooperation, investment, cross-border trade, job creation, and tourist attraction which will improve the living standards of local people as well as both countries’ economy.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press