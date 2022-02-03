Cambodia, Norway Renew Mine Clearance Cooperation

Cambodia and Norway have reaffirmed mutual commitment for both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially on mine clearance sector.

The commitment was renewed during a recent meeting between H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and Mr. Rune Kristian Dale Anderson, Head of Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) in Cambodia at CMAC headquarters in Phnom Penh.

The two sides also cheered an official announcement of continued cooperation to clear mines along the Cambodian-Thai border, and to make some provinces of Cambodia mine-free by 2022.

The NPA expected to receive assistance from the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs to support CMAC to handle cluster bombs in Svay Rieng, Prey Veng, Thbong Khmum, Kampong Cham, Kratie, Mondulkiri, and Rattanakiri provinces.

The project starts on Mar. 1, 2022 and is expected to end sometime in 2025, according to H.E. Heng Ratana.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press