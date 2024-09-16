Cambodia Not to Lower Medical Training Standard



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has emphasised that the country will not lower the medical training standard to increase the quantity of medical doctors.

‘Do not think about the quantity of medical doctors, but their quality and capacity, therefore Cambodia will not lower the standard of medical training to ensure the effectiveness of life-saving interventions,’ the Premier stressed while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of three new buildings at Calmette Hospital, a leading public hospital in Cambodia.

The Prime Minister advised relevant institutions to strengthen medical training and health standards, underlining that medical doctors are life savers, so the training standard really cannot be lowered.

‘We need to improve the quality of medical doctors rather than the quantity. The greatest prosperity of human being is knowledge and health, but health is so important. Sometimes, when we have poor knowledge we can continue to

live, but with bad health, we cannot survive,’ he said.

At the same time, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet called on the medical doctors to further provide better health services to the public in order to gain more trust from them.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse