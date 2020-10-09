Cambodia Not to Request to Delay Loan Repayments from Creditors

Cambodia has not requested any creditors for the delay in loan repayments during this hard time of COVID-19 pandemic, said H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit.

“As noted by the Prime Minister, Cambodia is in a better situation compared to some other countries in terms of financial sector during this COVID-19 era. Cambodia has not asked any creditors to delay loan repayments or international financial obligations, he underlined in a Facebook post this morning while attending the weekly Cabinet Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Cambodia has been active in disbursing cash to support investment programmes, such as in the field of road infrastructure, especially in Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap provinces, he said.

Besides, he continued, the financing sector has also been dynamic such as assisting the poor and vulnerable, and public investment in the construction of roads, canals or small-scale projects at the local level, despite the pressure caused by COVID-19.

Current expenses, such as civil servants’ salaries, remain normal as they still get their salaries twice a month, he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press