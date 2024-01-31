Cambodia Officially Holds the Chairmanship of Group of 77 and China



Cambodia has officially become the Chair of the Group of 77 and China at the United Nations Conference of Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in Geneva, Switzerland for the mandate of 2024.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, H.E. SUON Prasith, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the World Trade Organisation and the International Organisations (Economy and Trade) in Geneva, took over as Chairman of the Group of 77 and China on Jan. 24.

On the occasion, H.E. Ms. Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of UNCTAD, warmly welcomed and extended her congratulations to Cambodia, and pledged to provide good cooperation with Cambodia and the Group of 77 and China.

Cambodia was also appreciated for her commitment to coordinate and serve the interests of the Group of 77 and China in accordance with her mandate, trust and cooperation of members.

The Group of 77 and China was established on June 15, 1964. As of now, it has 135 members.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Pr

esse