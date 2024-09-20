Cambodia Officially Informs Laos and Viet Nam about Decision to End Participation in CLV-DTA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea has sent an official letter to his Lao counterpart H.E. Saleumxay KOMMASITH and his Vietnamese counterpart H.E. BUI Thanh Son, officially informing them about Cambodia’s decision to terminate the participation in the CLV-DTA.

‘I am writing to officially inform you of Cambodia’s decision regarding the Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA). After careful consideration and evaluation of our progress, we have concluded that the cooperation mandate has reached its objectives. At this point, we believe that each country is fully capable of continuing and ensuring the development of its respective nation independently,’ he wrote in his letter made public tonight.

‘Therefore, Cambodia would like to inform you that we have decided to end our participation in the CLV-DTA in pursuant to Article 18 of the Memorandum of Understanding Among the Royal Government of Ca

mbodia, the Government of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam Toward The Formulation of Special Preferential Policies for the Development Triangle Area of Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam,’ he added.

The Cambodian top diplomat underlined, ‘the collaboration under the CLV-DTA framework has been immensely beneficial for our respective countries, and I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the cooperation and efforts made by all parties involved. We have achieved significant milestones that have strengthened our mutual goals and furthered regional development,’

H.E. SOK Chenda Sophea concluded his letter with profound thanks to his Lao and Vietnamese counterparts for their good cooperation and partnership, and with expectation to continue to work closely together for the betterment of their respective nations and the region.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse