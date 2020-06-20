Cambodia Opposes Unilateral Measures Imposed Upon States in the Guise of Technical Assistance

“Cambodia opposes any unilateral measures imposed upon states in the guise of technical assistance,” underlined yesterday Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the UN Office at Geneva H.E. An Sokkhoeurn.

H.E. Ambassador and Permanent Representative made the remarks in his intervention at the General Debate on Technical Assistance and Capacity Building at Human Rights Council’s Resumed 43rd Session in Geneva.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press