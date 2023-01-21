Cambodia Optimistic about Achieving Mine-Free Goal Set

Cambodia has reaffirmed the confidence to achieve its goal of mine-free status in 2025 as planned.

The optimism was underlined by H.E. Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and First Vice President of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) in a meeting with Mr. Ethan Rinks, Programme Manager for East Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

H.E. Ly Thuch expressed his gratitude to the Government of the U.S. for its support for Cambodia's mine action for over 30 years, contributing to saving millions of lives from landmines and explosive remnants of war.

H.E. Senior Minister requested the U.S. government to continue supporting mine clearance operations in Cambodia toward the set mine-free goal.

For more than 30 years, the U.S. government has provided about US$190 million to support mine clearance activities in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press