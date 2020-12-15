Cambodia Orders 1 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

The Royal Government has already ordered one million doses of vaccine against COVID-19 through COVAX, the COVID-19 global vaccine alliance.

The information was shared by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia in his message to his compatriots being broadcast live from his residence in Takhmao town, Kandal province this morning.

Cambodia will buy only vaccines acknowledged by the World Health Organisation (WHO), he stressed, adding that so far, WHO has not recognised any vaccines yet.

“Cambodia is not a dustbin […] and not a place for vaccine trial,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined.

According to the Prime Minister, Cambodia needs some 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate about 13 million people of the total population of 16 million for free.

As of this morning, the total number of confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 362, including 41 locally transmitted community cases. Among them, 312 have recovered successfully and there is no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press