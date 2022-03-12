Cambodia, Pakistan to Foster Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Pakistan have been committed to foster their bilateral relations and cooperation as their diplomatic ties turn 70 years in 2022.

The commitment was made in a meeting between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, and H.E. Zaheeruddin Babar Thaheem, Ambassador of Pakistan to Cambodia, at the ministry’s office on Mar. 10.

“Cambodia and Pakistan look forward to celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in May this year with a range of joint activities and programmes,” said H.E. Prak Sokhonn on his official Facebook page following the courtesy meeting.

In addition, he continued, Cambodia hopes that the official visit by H.E. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani Foreign Minister, could materialise in order to elevate both countries’ bilateral relations to a greater height.

“We concurred that Pakistan can play a bigger role in the region of Southeast Asia, especially through a closer engagement with ASEAN,” underlined the Cambodian top diplomat.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press