Cambodia Participates in SCO Forum on Digital-Real Integration in China



Tianjin: A Cambodian delegation led by H.E. Dr. Oum Romny, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, attended the opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Forum on Digital-Real Integration: Industrial Cooperation and Vocational Education in Tianjin on July 11. The forum is part of the broader 2025 SCO Digital Economic Forum, which runs from July 8-14 in Beijing and Tianjin, focusing on advancing industrial cooperation and vocational education within the digital economies of SCO member states.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, in his keynote address, Dr. Oum Romny praised China’s implementation of digital initiatives and expressed Cambodia’s intention to learn from China’s experience in digital transformation. He reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to the SCO’s vision of shared digital progress and pledged to contribute to a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.





Concurrently, the SCO formally launched its Multilateral Cooperation Network on the Digital Economy and Vocational Education. This initiative is designed to strengthen practical collaboration among member nations, enhancing the integration of digital and real economies across the region.

