Cambodia Partners with MKI Norway for Educational-Entertainment Content Development

Cambodia’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) is cooperating with MK International Investment and Development Co., Ltd. of Norway on educational-entertainment content development.

A Memorandum of Understanding on their partnership was signed here on Dec. 29 between Minister of MoEYS, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron and Ms. Mary K. Evjen Olson, Founder and Managing Director of of MKI Media AS Norway.

According to a joint press release, under the MoU, both sides will join hands in developing educational contents, producing and distributing a total of 72 audio visuals in an entertaining form during the next three years, between 2021 and 2023.

“We are pleased to partner with MKI, an expert media content production and investment company to provide our citizens with more diverse video programmes designed for non-stressful and fun learning experiences in various subjects, said H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron at the signing ceremony.

The three-year edutainment audio visual programmes have been developed by MKI Norway exclusively for Cambodia, said Ms. Mary K. Evjen Olsen, adding that it will help to improve the general knowledge among the Cambodian population aged 12 years old and over with no or limited opportunity for advanced education.

This project, continued Ms. Olsen, will be focusing on such various topics as health, nutrition, natural science, technology, economics, finance, medicine, geography, history and so on.

The produced programmes will be available free of charge on various social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, in addition to the ministry’s E-Learning Digital TV channel that has already more than 3 million followers.

In the meantime, the Royal Group´s Wing, the leading mobile money and electronic payments service provider in Cambodia headed by Mr. Manu Rajan, is one of the key corporate sponsors for the project.

MKI Norway, founded in 2005 by Ms. Olsen and partners, is investing US$1.8 million for the projected 3-year edutainment programmes for the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press