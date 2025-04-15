Cambodia Pavilion Officially Launched at World Expo 2025 in Japan



Kansai: H.E. Samheng Bora, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Commerce and Deputy Commissioner General for the Cambodia Section at World Expo 2025, Osaka, presided over the launching ceremony of the Cambodia Pavilion held on April 12 in Kansai, Japan. The event marked a significant moment for Cambodia’s representation at the global exposition.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the ceremony was attended by prominent figures including H.E Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of ASEAN, and H.E Tuy Ri, Cambodian Ambassador to Japan, along with various management and officials from the Ministry of Commerce. The Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai will run for six months from April 13 to October 13, 2025, featuring Cambodia’s Koh Ker Temple as the central theme for its pavilion. This choice underscores Cambodia’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage and showcasing the architectural and artistic achievements of the Khmer civilisation.

The Cambodian Pavilion also includes a Kou Prey statue, representing the nat

ion’s rich biodiversity and natural resources. Visitors can view an Angkor Wat bas-relief depicting the ‘Churning of the Ocean of Milk’, highlighting Khmer mythology and craftsmanship. Traditional Khmer bamboo houses and a maquette of Angkor Wat Temple further exemplify Cambodia’s architectural legacy.

The pavilion’s landscape offers a panoramic view of rice fields, reflecting the country’s agricultural potential and its renowned rice products. Additionally, Cambodia presents its geographical indication products such as cashew nuts, fragrant rice, silver and copper sculptures, souvenirs, clothes, golden silk, and artistic works. A highlight video showcasing Cambodia’s tourism attractions will also be projected, aiming to inform visitors about the country’s economic, trade, investment, and tourism opportunities.