Cambodia Plans to Host ASEAN Transport Ministers Meeting in November

Cambodia will host the ASEAN Transport Ministers (ATM) Meeting in November this year if other ASEAN member countries agree on the proposed timing.

The information was shared by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Transport with Mr. Young Tae Kim, Secretary General of International Transport Forum (ITF) during their meeting via Videoconference yesterday.

H.E. Sun Chanthol as the ATM Meeting Chair welcomed the ITF’s physical participation in the upcoming ATM Meeting in November and informed his guest of the conclusion of ASEAN Senior Transport Officials Meeting (STOM) hosted by Cambodia from June 8 to 9, 2021.

For his part, Mr. Young Tae Kim gave update on the ITF’s membership and welcomed the intention of Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia, to become member of ITF through the United Nations Secretariat Climate Action Plan (UNSCAP), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and ASEAN Secretariat.

Besides, H.E. Sun Chanthol expressed the concern of Cambodia as well as ASEAN as a whole over road accidents and wished to work closely with ITF to solve this issue effectively.

Moreover, he asked the ITF side to share experience on green transport policy and strategy and on the most efficient GPS trackers for vehicles so that they can be discussed during the upcoming ATM Meeting and a common standard can be adopted for the ASEAN region.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press