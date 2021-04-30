Cambodia Plays More Active Role in Region after Becoming ASEAN Member

Cambodia has been playing more active role in the region after becoming part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1999.

“Becoming an ASEAN member is one of Cambodia’s diplomatic successes in expanding its leverage and increasing its active role in the region,” Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia underlined in his Facebook message this morning on the 22nd anniversary of Cambodia’s membership in ASEAN (April 30, 1999-April 30, 2021).

Since becoming an ASEAN member, Cambodia has worked closely with other members to build a people-centered ASEAN Community under the spirit of ownership and shared responsibility, he added.

Thanks to its hard and soft diplomatic policy, Cambodia was accepted to be the 10th member of ASEAN at a summit in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 30, 1999, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, stressing that ASEAN has become a core of Cambodia’s foreign policy, which can be reflected by the connection of Cambodia’s political, socio-economic development to regional integration and international cooperation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, was established on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the Founding Fathers of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

Brunei Darussalam then joined the association on January 7, 1984, Viet Nam on July 28, 1995, Lao PDR and Myanmar on July 23, 1997, and Cambodia on April 30, 1999, making up what is today the ten Member States of ASEAN.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press