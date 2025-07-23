Cambodia Poised to Enhance Media Sector Through 20th Asia Media Summit



Phnom penh: Cambodia expects to significantly advance its national media sector by hosting the 20th Asia Media Summit, held in Siem Reap city from July 21-24, 2025.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the summit is anticipated to offer invaluable opportunities for Cambodia to exchange experiences and glean practical insights into the evolving information landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.





On the opening day of the pre-summit workshops in Siem Reap city this morning, H.E. Kem Gunawadh, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Information, emphasised that the event will allow Cambodia to gain knowledge from international experts on contemporary trends in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven and digital media systems. “While new media technologies bring significant opportunities, they also present challenges,” stated H.E. Kem Gunawadh. He noted that discussions at the pre-summit workshops will delve into critical concerns surrounding ethics, conduct, and methods of information dissemination, with a particular focus on ensuring the delivery of accurate information and combating the proliferation of disinformation.





“The benefits we gain will help us better understand the pathways we need to pursue to further advance our media sector,” H.E. Kem Gunawadh added, highlighting the strategic importance of these discussions for Cambodia’s media development.





Echoing this sentiment, H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Information, recently underscored that the 20th Asia Media Summit aims to bolster information diplomacy, a crucial element for both the media and public communication sectors. He reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication, in its role as the Royal Government’s spokesperson, to fostering regional and global cooperation to address shared challenges, especially the escalating threat of fake news and the increasing risks associated with AI-generated disinformation.

