Cambodia Postpones the Dispatch of Students to Israel

The Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has decided to postpone the dispatch of Cambodian students to Israel, announced Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet while presiding over here this morning the celebration of the 30th Founding Anniversary of Brigade 70.

The decision was made amid the rising tensions in the Middle East. According to the Premier, there are currently some 220 Cambodian students studying and living in Israel, and they are all at a safe place and under the RGC’s close attention.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said that the RGC has no plan to rent a plane to bring the Cambodian students in Israel back at this time. However, the RGC has been paying constant attention to their well-being and closely following the new developments without abandoning any Cambodian nationals.

The Prime Minister also told the parents of all students that although Cambodia is peaceful, the RGC has not forgotten any Cambodians who are living in dangerous areas.

At the same time, he added, the RGC has

regularly contacted the 184 Cambodian blue beret troops, led by a brave female commander, in Lebanon and advised them to increase caution.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his hope that all parties concerned in the Middle East crisis to stop the fighting and resort to negotiations to find a solution to end the conflict.

Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister took the opportunity to remind his compatriots of the significance of peace. ‘Peace is like wind. […] We don’t know its true value until we lose it. Therefore, we need to protect peace at any cost. Peace is an indispensable factor of the development of each nation,’ he stressed.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse