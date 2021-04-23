Cambodia Prepares 10 Subjects of Wresting for SEA Games 2021 in Vietnam

The Wrestling Federation of Cambodia (WFC) is preparing about 10 subjects of wresting sports for the upcoming 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam.

The update was shared with AKP yesterday by its WFC Secretary General Mr. Thin Vichet, adding that the federation will test the capacity of Cambodian athletes on their respective subjects before sending them to the contests.

Mr. Thin Vichet continued that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and CAMSOC will send the Cambodian players to get trained in other countries, including in China if the COVID-19 situation eases.

The 2021 SEA Games will serve as a practical preparation for the Cambodian wrestling athletes toward the SEA Games 2023 hosted by Cambodia, he added.

Cambodia earned 5 bronze medals for wrestling from the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press