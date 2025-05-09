Cambodia Prepares to Include Phnom Da and Angkor Borei on UNESCO World Heritage List



Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts is taking significant steps towards including Phnom Da and Angkor Borei in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage list by collaborating with relevant institutions to prepare the necessary documentation.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, a crucial inter-ministerial meeting was convened in Phnom Penh, chaired by H.E. Dr. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts. The meeting, which involved 11 ministries and institutions, also saw the participation of H.E. Vey Samnang, Governor of Takeo province. Phnom Da and Angkor Borei, located in the Angkor Borei district of Takeo province, are of significant historical and cultural importance.





UNESCO notes that Phnom Da is a mount situated to the south of Angkor Borei town, featuring two standing temples and multiple caves at its base. The principal temple, known as Phnom Da temple, dates back to the 11th century and rests on foundations from the Funan period. Art historians recognize Phnom Da as the origin of the first Khmer art history style, identified as the Phnom Da style. Meanwhile, Angkor Borei is a notable archaeological site, once the capital of Funan and an early Khmer capital, serving as a model for the development of later period cities like Sambor Prei Kuk and Angkor.





Cambodia is currently home to four World Heritage Sites, including the Angkor Archaeological Park, the Temple of Preah Vihear, the Sambor Prei Kuk Archaeological Site, and the Koh Ker Temple complex. Additionally, the Royal Government is working on documenting three sites associated with the Khmer Rouge regime for UNESCO recognition: the Former M-13 Prison, the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, and the Choeung Ek Genocidal Centre. These sites hold significant historical value, with Tuol Sleng and Choeung Ek located in Phnom Penh, and M-13 situated in Kampong Chhnang province.

